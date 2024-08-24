Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DFS traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,174. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

