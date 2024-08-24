Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Ross Stores by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,323,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

