Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,861. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

