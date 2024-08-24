Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

