Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

PWR traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.31. 503,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

