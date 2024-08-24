Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,238 shares of company stock valued at $49,455,904. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

