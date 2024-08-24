Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Stock Price Down 2%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.