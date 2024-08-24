Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 312,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 3,720,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

