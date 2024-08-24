Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Reduced by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,381,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

