Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 222858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.20. The stock has a market cap of £58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.