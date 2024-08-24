Family Firm Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,834. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479,366 shares of company stock worth $1,076,666,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

