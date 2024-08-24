Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 324 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

