Family Firm Inc. Invests $37,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,638,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $185.86. 1,451,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,183. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.