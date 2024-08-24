Family Firm Inc. Invests $85,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. 2,629,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.