Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

