Family Firm Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. 1,263,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

