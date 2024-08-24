Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM traded down $24.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,782.77. 8,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,753.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,756.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

