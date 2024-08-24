FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Shares Up 28%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

FAR Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

About FAR

(Get Free Report)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.