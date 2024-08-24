FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.18. The company had a trading volume of 865,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,916. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

