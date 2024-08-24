Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMIL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,686,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:FMIL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,604 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

