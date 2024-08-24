Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.71

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 1112395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

