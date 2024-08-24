Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

