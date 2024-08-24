Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00006497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $102.22 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,000,425 coins and its circulating supply is 581,011,484 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

