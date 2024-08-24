Financial Contrast: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) versus Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Unico American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Insurance Group and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Unico American.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Unico American N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.18 billion 1.00 $258.73 million $3.29 5.98 Unico American $15.48 million 0.02 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Unico American on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

