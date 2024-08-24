Financial Guidance Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 473.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.78. 795,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $388.82.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

