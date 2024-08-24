Financial Guidance Group Inc. Takes $937,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 399,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $66.10. 4,453,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,759. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.