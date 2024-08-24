Financial Survey: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO)

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $665,000.00 160.74 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.66

CERo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CERo Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 339.33%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -67.60% Cardiff Oncology -6,143.91% -62.65% -52.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

