First Merchants Corp Acquires 378 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $11.10 on Friday, reaching $1,116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,078.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,062.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $56,518,687 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

