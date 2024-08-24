First Merchants Corp Buys 6,370 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 134.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,891,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 672,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.