First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

