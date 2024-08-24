First Merchants Corp Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. 743,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

