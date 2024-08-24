First Merchants Corp Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

LRCX traded up $11.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $847.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,567. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $955.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

