First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. 695,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

