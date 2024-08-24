First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.