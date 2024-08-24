First Merchants Corp Sells 366 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $828.27. 702,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,684 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

