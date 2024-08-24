First Merchants Corp Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $167,570,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $369.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,600. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

