First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.01. 1,827,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $60.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

