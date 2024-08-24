Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $783.31 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $783.31 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,392,766,850 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01683948 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $11,549,844.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

