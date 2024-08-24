FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $593.26 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.10101269 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $484.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

