Flow Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $940.80 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Flow Coin Profile
Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,527,463,583 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
