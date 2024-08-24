Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

FTRE opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. Fortrea has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $41.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

