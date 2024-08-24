Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of DIVI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,399. The company has a market capitalization of $821.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

