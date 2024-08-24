Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLCB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,026. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

