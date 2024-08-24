Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
FRHLF stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35.
About Freehold Royalties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.