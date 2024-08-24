Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.