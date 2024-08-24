Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.