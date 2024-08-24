FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.74

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 361316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

