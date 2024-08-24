Function X (FX) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $57.65 million and $755,493.09 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
