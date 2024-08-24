Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 388900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.20.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

