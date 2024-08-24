Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 14700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

