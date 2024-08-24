GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading Down 8.5%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 467,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

GBS Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

