GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
GEMALTO NV/S Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.
GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
